A North Hill man who reportedly tried to hide suspected crack cocaine in a body cavity was arrested following a traffic stop.
New Castle police found the suspected narcotic tied in a plastic bag later at the station while performing a strip search. They charged Shawn Michael Randall, 27, of the 400 block of Boyles Avenue, in connection with the reported drug seizure.
According to a criminal complaint, Randall was one of two men arrested after police pulled a vehicle over on Butler Avenue at Maryland Avenue around 12:38 a.m. Jan. 13 and Randall was the passenger. The police hand-searched the vehicle and reportedly found two containers of suspected marijuana, a suboxone film, a.45-caliber handgun with 12 live rounds, $230 in cash and a burned suspected marijuana cigarette end.
The driver and Randall were taken to the police station, where they were searched, and officers found a tied-off bag containing 12.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine hidden in an orifice on Randall's body, and $233 in cash in his pocket. Police said the gun was reported stolen.
Randall is charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $15,000. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday and his charges were held for court.
The driver of the car was released, and police said charges also are pending against him.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
