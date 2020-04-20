A New Castle man is in custody after police say he made a threat with a gun during a domestic argument.
Neshannock Township police committed 33-year-old Devin Habib to the Lawrence County jail on a PDA violation.
According to a police report, Habib threatened to use a gun and was on his way to a house off Highland Avenue when police were summoned. Officers from Neshannock and several other local police agencies responded and arrested Habib at the house.
