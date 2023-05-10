An Ellwood City man is in the Lawrence County jail for reportedly threatening and struggling with police following a fight in Ellwood City on Monday night.
Ellwood City police reported they fired a Taser at Justin Taylor Pounds, 30, of 13th Street, multiple times to get him to stop attacking police so he could be handcuffed.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to Lawrence Avenue at 13th Street around 8:45 p.m. regarding a fight in the middle of Lawrence Avenue involving Pounds, who they said was intoxicated and bleeding when they arrived. He reportedly threatened the officers, called them names and pointed his finger at one of them, saying he was going to beat him, the report said. The officer told him to go home and he yelled more and threatened the police and shouted racial slurs, the officer reported.
He continued threatening police then he kicked in the front door of his home. He then went back outside, creating a disturbance and called the police names and swore at them, telling them they would have to arrest him, the report said.
The police struggled to arrest Pounds. Police said they hit him three times with the Taser gun until they could handcuff him.
The North Sewickley Township police from Beaver County assisted with the arrest.
Pounds was taken to the Ellwood City police department where officers removed the Taser probes and he was checked by Ellwood City ambulance personnel. Police said Pounds vomited in the jail cell and wiped feces on the inside of it, and the officers gave him paper towels and bleach wipes to clean it up.
He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and criminal mischief. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to jail on a $100,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
