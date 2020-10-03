A Seven Fields man was arrested Thursday after crashing his car while driving under the influence.
According to police, Luke Rastetter, 27, was driving a 2003 Hyundai Sonata on Plain Grove Road in Plain Grove Township at 8:38 p.m. when he crossed into the other lane of traffic before swerving, going off the road and hitting fence posts and coming to a stop into a house.
Restetter fled the scene in the car but was located and taken into custody.
