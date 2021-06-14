Union Township police say a man caught shoplifting Friday morning led police on a chase and later jumped into the Beaver River.
Officers from multiple jurisdictions were pursuing the 32-year-old Wampum man, and he was ultimately arrested.
According to a police report, officers were called to Walmart where a man and woman were confronted by the store's asset protection personnel. The woman was detained by store staff and the man left in a dark green Chevrolet Suburban.
A Union Township officer spotted the Suburban and tried to pull it over on Interstate 376, and the driver headed toward Bevington Boat Launch in Wampum. Police from multiple agencies joined the pursuit, and once at the the boat launch, the driver got out of his vehicle and ran into the river. He swam south and cross to the other side of the stream, and officers were able to coax him out of the water, the report said.
The police found suspected narcotics in his possession and he was treated by ambulance personnel, according to the report. He then was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for blood alcohol/chemical test.
Police learned thatthe man is wanted in Mahoning County in Ohio for parole violation. He was lodged on a detainer in the Lawrence County jail. His name will be released pending additional charges to be filed against him in connection with the reported shoplifting, chase and drug violations.
All suspects charged with crimes are considered innocent until proven or adjudicated as guilty in a court of law.
The state police and officers from the New Castle, Shenango Township, North Beaver and Ellwood City police departments and the Lawrence County sheriff deputies assisted in the incident.
