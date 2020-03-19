A Petersburg, Ohio, man has been arrested for leading police on a chase, then becoming stuck in a cultivated farm field.
Pulaski Township police reported the incident, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday on Route 422 when police tried to pull over a car driven by Jarrett Tyler Sugar, 20, for erratic driving, according to a criminal complaint.
An officer on patrol reported that he was parked along Route 422 near Ambrosia Road and he saw a red Chevy Cruze speeding and approaching the rear of a Honda sedan, then the Cruze passed the Honda on the left in a posted no-passing zone.
The officer pulled out and tried to catch up to the Cruze, as it weaved in and out of traffic, passing numerous other vehicles in a marked no-passing zone.
He reported that the Cruze sped up faster and the officer was driving at more than 100 mph to try to catch the vehicle. A Mahoning Township officer reported seeing the red Cruze turn south on Route 551, and he also pursued it toward a gravel lot that leads back to a field.
The gravel was torn up and the Pulaski officer saw fresh tire tracks leading into a cultivated field where the Cruze had become stuck.
The police identified Sugar as the driver, and he and a 15-year-old passenger were arrested. The Cruze was towed.
Police noted that the field had heavy ruts and damage.
The juvenile was released to a relative. According to police, Sugar told them he had been in a road rage incident with the other driver that he approached from behind.
He is charged with fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving, passing where prohibited, travel on cultivated land and recklessly endangering another person.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $2,000 bond.
