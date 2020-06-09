A Hillsville man arrested last year in Boardman, Ohio, for trying to punch a state trooper has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, according to Mahoning County court recorrds.
Vincent M. Greco, 27, of Westly Lane, had been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest on Oct. 13 last year.
A Mahoning County common pleas court judge following a bench trial last week made the ruling to release Greco from custody.
According to an account provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Greco’s car had become disabled on Interstate 680 around 10 p.m. that night and the trooper gave him a ride in the back of a cruiser to the Wal-Mart in Boardman. As he opened the door to let Greco out of the car, Greco for an unknown reason took a swing at the trooper, who ducked the punch.
The trooper had summoned backup and the police had to use a Taser and stun gun to subdue him to the ground and arrest him, the officer reported.
