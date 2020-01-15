EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jurors have acquitted a man accused of having gunned down a woman in what authorities called a gang-related revenge killing almost three years ago in eastern Pennsylvania.
The Northampton County jury deliberated for about three hours Tuesday before acquitting Kasheem Aiken, 37, of homicide and conspiracy charges.
Prosecution witnesses testified that the Easton resident had blamed Teayahe Glover, 19, for a shooting that critically wounded her boyfriend. An alleged accomplice testified that Aiken shot her in the face on a south Bethlehem street in February 2017 and continued to fire after she fell.
Defense attorney Christopher Shipman argued that the alleged accomplice was the real shooter and killed the victim in order to rise in the ranks in a gang.
