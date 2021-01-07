A North Hill man is facing charges after his neighbors said he knocked on their apartment door while in the nude.
New Castle police said residents of the 500 block of East Hillcrest Avenue reported that the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31. A man who lived in the apartment complex told police that James Francis Wilson Jr. knocked on the door and his wife answered it to find Wilson standing there naked. He said that his wife was upset and Wilson fondled himself in front of her.
The police reported that they questioned Wilson but he would not provide them with his personal information.
They filed charges against him Monday of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. He will be sent a summons to appear in court.
