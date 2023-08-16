A North Hill man has been arrested for a reported attempt to rob a convenience store.
New Castle police have charged Gary Michael Morini, 33, of the 1600 block of Highland Avenue, in connection with his foiled attempt to get money from the clerk. The incident was reported to have occurred at the 7/11 store on Highland Avenue.
Police reviewed surveillance cameras and identified Morini as the suspect, according to a criminal complaint.
A cashier told officers that a man, later identified as Morini, entered the store around 11:45 p.m. Saturday and went to the counter and pulled out an apparent lighter shaped like a pistol that had a laser on it. He demanded all of the money in the register and some cigarettes. When the clerk didn't comply, he showed the fake pistol and he left when another customer walked into the store, she told police.
Morini is charged with attempted robbery and terroristic threats. He was arrested and arraigned Wednesday on the charges by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
