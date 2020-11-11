A Neshannock Township man is wanted by the New Castle police for threatening a woman in her workplace after she testified against him, according to a police report.
Police have charged Christopher William Laux, 32, of 1606 Katherine St., reporting in a criminal complaint that he entered Speedway downtown where the woman works around12:30 p.m. Monday and told her he "would get" her when he sees her outside of work. Inside the store in front of employees, he said that she cost him seven years in prison and a lot of fines because she had testified against him, the complaint states.
Laux is charged with retaliation against a witness, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Laux had pleaded guilty in 2016 to a burglary charge in Mercer County, where he had been sentenced in 2016 to 14 months to 7 years in a state correctional institution. He was ordered at the time to pay restitution and court costs totaling $55,047. To date he still owes $52,338, according to Mercer County court dockets.
According to New Castle police, the woman had testified against him in court proceedings concerning that incident.
