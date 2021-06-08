An East Side man is in the Lawrence County jail, accused of robbing a man of his wallet on South Jefferson Street.
New Castle police arrsted Kevin J. Gilmore, 46, of 769 Harrison St., in connection with the incident that was reported around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Jefferson. Gilmore also was wanted on a bench warrant, according to a criminal complaint.
According to the court papers, a man reported to the police that he and another man were walking near the Cascade Galleria when he was hit in the back of the head by an unknown object. He said the person who hit him took his wallet, breaking a chain that was attached to his clothing. The man said he chased the suspect but was unable to keep up with him, the police reported.
The police checked the area and saw a man walking near the Washington Centre, who matched the description the man had given of his attacker, police said. One of the officers retrieved a wallet with a chain attached from under the police car. The officer said she saw Gilmore throw it under the vehicle while was talking to the officer, according to the complaint.
He was taken back to the reported robbery scene, where the victim identified Gilmore as his attacker. The man got his wallet back, but a dollar bill was missing, police said.
Gilmore is charged with robbery, theft and receiving stolen property. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the jail on the bench warrant an set his jail bond for the new charges at $2,500.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
