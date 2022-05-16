A North Hill man arrested on an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop reportedly tried to smuggle drugs into the jail in his sock.
New Castle police on Monday charged Matthew Joseph Clavelli, 37, of the 400 block of Boyles Avenue in connection with the incident that reportedly happened just before 1:30 a.m. May 11. An officer on patrol stopped a car in which Clavelli was a passenger. They took him to jail and a jail corrections officer reported that he had a fold containing four grams of suspected heroin that they found while searching him.
Clavelli is charged with possession of contraband in the form of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa Amodie, who set a $5,000 bail bond on the charges.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
