An East Side man has been arrested for a report slapping a baby in the face.
New Castle police have charged Walter Tray Perry, 27, of 56 High St., in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred around 8:30 a.m. Monday at his residence, according to a criminal complaint.
Police said in the report that the child's mother went to the police station to report that Perry had struck her 6-month-old son in the face. She said she returned home from work in the morning to find the child crying in his room and saw a mark on his cheek in the shape of four fingers.
She said she confronted Perry, who was watching the child. Police said that, based upon interviews with the mother and Perry, the marks were still on the child's face four hours after the incident occurred, according to the complaint.
The police found Perry driving a gold Buick Sedan on West Washington Street and they pulled him over. He was taken into custody and faces one count each of aggravated assault of a child, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and driving while his license is suspended.
He was arraigned by District Judge Richard Russo and committed to the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
