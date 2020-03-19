A Union Township man is facing charges after gunfire hit a woman’s unoccupied car, according to Union Township police.
Patrick Allen Lewis, 43, of 315 Crestwood Drive, is accused of firing at least nine shots in the 400 block of Moore Avenue, around 4:30 a.m. March 1.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported hearing the gunshots outside of her home, and her neighbors knocked on her door later that morning to tell her that her vehicle had been hit by bullets.
Police said her vehicle had eight bullet holes on the driver’s side back door and bottom paneling. A window was shattered and a bullet hole was found on her back driver’s side seat, the report said.
The woman told police that she had been in an argument with Lewis around 4 a.m. After he left, she said she heard the gunfire about half an hour later. She said she hid upstairs until 8:30 when her neighbors contacted her. The police reported finding nine shells on the woman’s property.
The police arrested Lewis on Friday. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $5,000 bond.
He is charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief for damaging property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.