A North Hill man is wanted by Lawrence County authorities for the reported sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.
The district attorney's office has charged Martierius Rashaad Brown, 30, of 11 W. Moody Ave., in connection with complaints lodged Against him for incidents that reportedly occurred between Sept. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31 of this year in two different locations in the city.
According to a criminal complaint, the teen told authorities that she had met Brown through friends on Snapchat, and that Brown had met her and taken her to his house and they smoked marijuana. Her allegations were referred to the district attorney's office by Childline.
The complaint states that the teen was interviewed in the presence of her mother. She told detectives that Brown was driving a white SUV and that they stopped at his mother's house and ate dinner. After dinner, he took her to an apartment. When he made advances on her, she told him "no," she told the authorities. She said he proceeded to sexually assault her then drove her home.
She related that in another Snapchat message, a male juvenile arranged to pick her up, but when she got into the vehicle, it was Brown who driving. He took her to a house and assaulted her again, she said, adding that she had said no to him. She identified him through a photo on Snapchat, the complaint states, and he was identified as Brown.
The detectives received permission from the teen's father to show her a photo lineup, and she reviewed the pictures in the presence of a high school principal and identified Brown, the complaint states.
Brown is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, one count each of statutory sexual assault and sexual assault, and two counts of indecent assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.