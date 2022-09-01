An Ellwood City man is wanted by the state police for a reported sexual assault of a minor.
Keshawn Christofferson-Gatto, 21, of Wright Avenue, is facing charges in connection with an incident that occurred around 11 p.m. May 15 at a home in Perry Township.
According to a criminal complaint, it was reported to police Christofferson-Gatto sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl. The person who reported the matter to the police learned of the assault during an argument with the girl and had taken her phone. The phone information revealed the girl and Christofferson-Gatto were communicating in it about their sexual relationship, the document states.
During a forensic interview with the teens and with Christofferson-Gatto, they both reportedly admitted to police they had intimate encounters with each other, the report said.
Christofferson-Gatto is charged with two counts of statutory sexual assault with a person four to eight years younger than him, and two counts of corruption of minors.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
