A West Side man is wanted by New Castle police for the reported sexual assault of a teen and for reportedly causing a water line break at McGrath Manor which caused residents to be displaced.
The police have filed two sets of charges against Jason Anthony Montgomery, 43, of 831 E. Washington St., in connection with both incidents and warrants have been issued for his arrest.
A criminal complaint filed against him in connection with the reported sexual assault says a 17-year-old reported two encounters with Montgomery, who is a relative, during a forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center. She said she performed favors for him in exchange for crack cocaine, according to the court papers. The incidents reportedly occurred in September this year at a house on the city's North Hill.
Montgomery is charged with two counts each of delivery of a controlled substance, incest of a minor and corruption of minors, and one count of involuntary servitude in connection with that incident.
The second incident was reported to have occurred at the McGrath Manor apartment building at 814 W. Washington St., which is owned by the Lawrence County Housing Authority.
According to a criminal complaint associated with that incident, a housing authority representative called police on Nov. 23 reporting a water line break flowing from the top floor that continued for an extended period. The water caused damage to two elevator systems and several apartments, the report said.
The housing authority reviewed a security video and learned that a man had broken through a fenced-in area that prevented access to the building's top floor. The video showed the man grabbing a fire extinguisher and running around the building, according to the report.
Police in reviewing the video reported that the man, identified as Montgomery, could be seen lurking around the building, and he entered the north stairwell from the 8th floor around 10:45 p.m. He ascended several stairs to the secured fence, and while inside of it, the video shows water dripping onto the 8th-floor landing, they reported. By 11:30 p.m., the water was running down the stairs, the report said.
The video then shows Montgomery descending the steps and going out the gate, carrying a can and what appeared to have been a bronze gauge that he put into his jacket. The actions caused the fire alarm to activate, police said.
Police said water covered the 8th floor over the next several minutes and flowed between the elevator and the stairwell and dripped through the ceiling. Members of the New Castle Fire Department responded to the flooding, which continued for several hours before the water could be shut off, police reported.
They identified the bronze gauge as an automatic air bleeder that had been broken off the building's sprinkler system, allowing the water to flow freely.
A preliminary damage estimate was a total of about $630,000 — $100,000 each to the fire alarm system and elevators, $50,000 for a 24-hour, seven-days fire watch until the alarm was fixed; $100,000 damage to the apartments and $280,000 to the eight floors.
Police said several apartments were vacated because of the flooding and the elevator and fire alarm systems were inoperable. The apartment building houses several people who have disabilities, the police noted.
Montgomery is charged with causing or risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering other individuals in connection with that incident.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
Attempts to reach Gene DiGennaro, housing authority director, were unavailable about the livability of the building and the displaced residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.