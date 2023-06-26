A Volant man is in the Lawrence County jail accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.
State police arrested George Beja Heckathorn, 63, of Hilltop Lane on Monday based on allegations made by the child and an adult who contacted them.
The child told police Heckathorn touched her private parts and he tickled her and told her to remove her shorts. The incident was reported on June 17, according to a criminal complaint.
The police interviewed Heckathorn outside his home in front of an unmarked police vehicle, and it was visibly and audibly recorded by the vehicles MVR, and he admitted to the reported offense, police said.
Heckathorn is charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a child younger than 13 and corruption of minors by someone 18 or older. He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who ordered him to jail on a $100,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
