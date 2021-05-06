New Castle police are seeking an Enon Valley man accused of robbing an 87-year-old man of $400.
According to a criminal complaint, the police have charged Garrett Magazzine, 18, of 2042 State Route 351 in connection with the incident, which was reported to have occurred around 5 p.m. April 15 in and out of a vehicle on East Wallace and Highland avenues.
The court papers state that a family member of the man reported that Magazzine and the man, who were acquainted, were in the man’s car and Magazzine asked the man for money and that he became angry because the man refused.
Magazzine tried to shut off the car’s ignition and broke off the key in it, and he kicked and broke the glove compartment and damaged the front seat visor, the family member said. The two men then walked to a nearby bank and Magazzine forced the man to withdraw $400 from his account and give it to him, she told police.
The vehicle would not start after the key incident and had to be towed for repairs, the police reported.
Magazzine is charged with robbery, theft and criminal mischief, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
