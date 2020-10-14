An East Side man is in custody, accused of robbing a woman and dragging her with his car then leading police on a chase.
New Castle police have arrested Paul Druschel, 46, of 1512 Huron Ave., in connection with incident that was reported to have occurred around 3 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Division Street.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police that a man whom she vaguely knew as "Paul" pulled up and asked her if he could borrow $20. As she walked over to his white Chevrolet Equinox, he grabbed her and pulled her toward the car, and he took her $20 and a red flip phone and drove off while still holding onto her, she reported. He dragged her a short distance on the road before releasing her, she said.
She did not know his name or where he lived, she said, but she gave police what she believed was his phone number, the report said.
The woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Police, through his phone number, identified Druschel and his address, the court papers state.
The police saw a white Equinox at a stop light in front of the police station on East North Street and an officer confirmed the registration. As the officer tried to pull over the driver, the Equinox continued through town and went through stop signs and accelerated on East Street, dodging vehicles including a transit bus, and going through a red light at on Croton Avenue, cutting off another transit bus, the report said. The officer chased him as Druschel's car sped through the city's South Side and onto the Columbus Inner Belt. Other police cars had stopped traffic and the car turned into the lot of Burger King. Druschel was ordered out of the car and police saw that he had $60 in three $20 bills in his hand, the complaint states. The Equinox was impounded, and the police found a red flip phone inside, the report said.
Druschel was arrested and is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, fleeing and eluding police, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property, reckless and careless driving, driving at unsafe speed and multiple other traffic violations.
He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond. Druschel was wanted on a bench warrant for a felony retail theft case, and a hearing in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning was for the revocation of a previous bond on Druschel in that case.
