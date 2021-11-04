A man who reportedly put hand sanitizer in his coworker’s drinking cup when she wasn’t looking told police he did it as a joke.
The woman who drank it went to the hospital, according to a criminal complaint.
Union Township police have charged Tyler Booher, 26, of 927 Maryland Ave. as a result of the incident that reportedly occurred around 1 p.m. Oct. 24 at a store in Union Township.
The woman told police that she buys a large sweet tea every day and takes it to work. She said she took a drink from her cup around 3:30 p.m., then she walked away to help customers.
When she returned awhile later, she took another drink and it tasted strange and she spit it into a paper towel and noticed it was a yellow liquid. She said her throat was burning and she reported it to a manager, who told her to call the poison control center, the report said.
The center advised her to drink water, and she went to UPMC Jameson Hospital’s emergency room. The medical staff advised her not to vomit or it would severely damage her throat, she reported.
The store personnel who had a video of the incident that showed Booher as the person who put the substance in her drink, the complaint states.
Booher, in an interview with the police, said that he and a couple of other workers were playing with liquid sanitizer and pouring it into each other’s drinks, according to the court papers. Police said he admitted to purposely pouring hand sanitizer into the woman’s drink, knowing it was hers, the complaint states. He said he did not mean to hurt her, that he was trying to joke with her.
Booher is charged with aggravated and simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
