A Mahoningtown man is in the Lawrence County jail after police reportedly found him passed out inside of his pickup truck in the middle of the street where he lives.
Ronald Dupree Nix, 47, of the 500 block of West Clayton Street, also is accused of tripping an officer, causing him to fall, skin his knees and rip his uniform and of repeatedly trying to escape police custody.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were called to the 600 block of West Clayton Street, about a block from where Nix lives, regarding him being asleep inside his Ford Explorer with the motor running. The police managed to wake him up and reported that Nix failed field sobriety tests.
The officers reported finding eight loose live rounds of .22-caliber ammunition in his pockets, according to the report. They also found a silver .22-caliber long rifle semiautomatic handgun registered to someone else and an open can of beer inside his truck.
Nix’s truck was impounded and police took him to the hospital for a blood alcohol test, which he refused. As they were walking him into the hospital, a handcuffed Nix turned and ran from the officers. They chased and caught him, and as one officer was tackling him to the ground, he reportedly tripped the officer, causing him to fall on his knees and suffer injury, according to the report.
Once inside the hospital, Nix continued struggling with the officers and he again tried to leave and get away. As they placed him in a chair, he tried to get up multiple times to escape, the police reported.
Nix is charged with aggravated assault, two counts each of escape and resisting arrest, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of criminal mischief and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the jail on a $50,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
