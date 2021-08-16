An arrestee in a traffic accident is accused of kicking a police officer in the chest while being taken into custody.
New Castle police have charged Joseph Matthew Carnahan, 20, of 1144 Pin Oak Drive, Apt. 1D, who reportedly left the scene after he drove onto a lawn and hit some shrubs at a house in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The accident occurred around 2:30 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.
The homeowner told police she saw a white sports car skid across her side yard, then it drove away. The police pulled over a white Mustang with front end damage on Long Avenue after seeing it cross the double yellow line. The front pumper had branches and marks on it and the driver was identified as Carnahan, the complaint states. He told police he had not been involved in an accident, and he got out of the car to inspect the damages, the police reported. He told officers the damage had been there previously, the report said.
Police said he became angry and was pointing at the officers on the scene and yelling profanity. He failed to obey their commands when they went to arrest him, officers said, and they tackled him to the ground. He was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for a chemical blood test and he yelled profanity in the patrol vehicle, the police said.
They reported that Carnahan was kicking and yelling at two officers in the hospital and he refused to submit to a blood test. He reportedly kicked one officer in the chest and another officer in the hip, according to the complaint.
Carnahan is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, driving while under the influence, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, purchase of alcoholic beverage by a minor, simple assault and disregarding traffic lanes.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $5,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
