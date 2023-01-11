An East Side man is facing charges for reportedly overdosing on opioids in the presence of two toddlers.
New Castle police were called to a home in the 900 block of Beckford Street regarding Michael Julian Rossi, 32, of that address, who had overdosed. When they arrived, Rossi regained consciousness after Narcan and CPR were administered to him, according to a criminal complaint. A woman at that address reported Rossi was to have been taking care of the two children, ages 2 and 1, while she was at work. Police observed the children were in the same room where Rossi had taken the narcotics and where they found drug paraphernalia.
The police have charged him with two counts each of endangering welfare of children and recklessly endangering other persons, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
