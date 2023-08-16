An East Side man is facing charges for reportedly leaving a teen and three dogs alone for three days without food or care.
New Castle police arrested Joshua Robinson, 34, of Arlington Avenue in connection with the matter reported on Aug. 8.
According to a criminal complaint, a 16-year-old girl who was in his custody called 911, reporting that she had been home alone for three days and had no food, money or supervision.
The girl told the officer Robinson had not been home in days. Police said at the time, he was wanted on an arrest warrant in a domestic violence case.
The girl said she tried contacting several relatives but could not reach anyone. She said she had been living with Robinson for about four months and he had not enrolled her in school for the upcoming school year, the report said.
The police said three pit bulls were inside the house, and the teen told the officers the dogs had not eaten in three days because they had no food.
The police contacted Lawrence County Children and Youth Services, which in turn tried to contact the teen's family members unsuccessfully, the report said. A judge granted custody to Children and Youth, who lodged the teen in an out-of-town facility.
Robinson is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children and three counts of neglect of animals.
He was sent a summons to appear in court.
Robinson also is facing domestic violence-related charges that are pending in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas. His formal arraignment on those charges is scheduled for Oct. 3. His jail bond on those charges was set at $15,000, but he was freed on bail on July 30.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
