A Dauphin County man is facing charges for allegedly leaving three dogs inside a truck in hot weather for several hours.
Neshannock Township police alleged that Clark D. Kehley Jr., 36, of Steelton, was working on a subcontracting job when he left the canines inside his truck in the sunlight with the windows open only about two inches. A criminal complaint filed against Kehley alleges that the dogs were in the car for more than four hours on June 27, when the temperature was 87 degrees outside. The truck had been parked in a lot behind the Medical Arts building at 2602 Wilmington Road from 12:30 until around 4:40 p.m., the police report said.
A responding officer said the when he arrived, one dog was in the front seat, one was on the back seat and the third was curled up behind the driver's seat on the floor and could not be aroused when he knocked on the window. The other two dogs appeared to be panting and in imminent risk of heat exhaustion, the officer reported.
The state police and Mahoning Township police assisted at the scene to try to open the truck. The owner approached and said he had given them water and had them outside at a convenience store recently. He said his work was done for the day and he was taking the dogs home.
Kehley is charged with three counts each of neglect of animals and cruelty to animals. He also faces one disorderly conduct charge for allegedly not complying or wanting to give the officers his information.
He will be sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
