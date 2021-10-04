A Butler man is in the Lawrence County jail, accused of dumping rubbish and breaking into an abandoned mobile home in Slippery Rock Township.
State Police upon interviewing 37-year-old Jesse Daniel Carr, reported that Carr he reportedly had broken into a vacant mobile home in an abandoned mobile home park near George Street, and he was dumping some of the stolen items on the property, according to a criminal complaint.
A part-owner of the mobile home park provided the police with trail camera footage of the incidents, police said.
A trooper went to the site around 9 p.m. Saturday, which was Carr's birthday, and found Carr there and arrested arrested him.
Carr told police that none of the items — glass, metal, ashes and household waste — that he left at the roadside belonged to him. He told police that he had entered one of the trailers on a previous date, the complaint states.
He is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property, theft, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night and scattering rubbish.
He was arraigned Monday by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who confined him to the jail on a $20,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.