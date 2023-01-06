An East Side man is facing charges for reportedly knocking on people's doors randomly during early morning hours on the city's East Side.
New Castle police say they identified the man as Donavin Stiffler, 19, of the 1200 block of Randolph Street, after a woman identified him from a Ring doorbell account.
Police said they were contacted by several residents of Wilson and Huron avenues who said a man was knocking on their doors around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. At one house, the man, believed to be Stiffler, waved at the outside camera and said, "I have a few questions."
Another woman said that her Ring doorbell showed him sitting on her porch around 3:40 a.m.
A man living in that neighborhood reported that he knocked on his door repeatedly around 4 a.m. until he answered the door. Then the suspect asked him questions about his family.
The police said the man wore a flat-brimmed hat and a Super Mario hoody with the hood up.
Stiffler is charged with four counts each of loitering and prowling at night, repeated harassment at inconvenient hours and disorderly conduct. He was sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.