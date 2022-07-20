Shane McDevitt started his adulthood with a life of crime at age 20, his offenses escalating from convictions of petty thefts to burglaries to the robbery of Subway in Neshannock Township.
His career as an accused criminal peaked when he reportedly bludgeoned his own mother to death in her Neshannock Township home earlier this year.
McDevitt, 36, remains in the Lawrence County jail without bond since the brutal May 9 murder of 65-year-old Cecelia Liposky of 2804 Mercer Road. He was arrested May 11 when he crashed her car near Pittsburgh after reportedly taking it from her house after the homicide, according to reports.
Last week, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Central Court and is now awaiting trial in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas. He is charged by state police with criminal homicide and two counts of possessing instruments of crime.
McDevitt was represented in court by attorney Dennis Elisco, Lawrence County assistant public defender. His formal arraignment on the charges in court is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 7.
McDevitt is accused of striking his mother in the head multiple times with a paperweight and a clawhammer.
Police reported that when he took her car, he drove into Allegheny County and got into a police chase, ultimately hitting a pole near the Pittsburgh Mills Mall. He escaped the crash with scrapes and scratches and police arrested him. When he went to court that day for his arraignment, he was barefoot and wore a bandage around his upper calf, and his knees were caked with dirt.
Liposky was found dead in a pool of blood in her living room the morning of May 10, but police believe she had been killed the previous afternoon. An autopsy showed that she died from blunt force trauma to the head.
A criminal complaint details an interview that state police in New Castle had with McDevitt after his arrest. During the interview, he reportedly confessed to killing his mother by repeatedly hitting her in the head with a round, decorative piece of glass and a hammer.
He told the troopers he had attacked his mother during an argument they had about his drug addiction, they said.
State police reported that Liposky’s daughter had called the police to request a welfare check on her mother, after her current companion reported that he was at her home and could see through a window that she was lying on the living room floor, unresponsive.
The Neshannock Township police forced their way into the house and found Liposky was deceased. They summoned the state police to investigate the circumstances, the report said. The evidence collected from the scene reportedly included a glass paperweight and the clawhammer, both smeared with blood that were near her body.
Police found his red Volkswagen sedan in her garage and her gray Nissan Sentra was missing from her house and put out a bulletin about it. Police in Allegheny County spotted the car early that Wednesday morning and tried to stop it, but McDevitt led police on a high-speed chase on Route 28 before crashing.
McDevitt was wanted at the time on a warrant in Butler County, for charges filed against him that same week involving access device fraud and identity theft, and for an incident in February in which he was charged with fleeing police, DUI and multiple traffic violations. The state police in Allegheny County transported him to the Butler station. During questioning there, he reportedly told troopers that someone needed to go to his mother’s house because he killed her, the complaint states.
McDevitt is considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
McDevitt previously had served 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to robbing the Subway in 2016.
