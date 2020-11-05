A Lower East Side man arrested last month for domestic violence and for killing a puppy is now facing charges, accused of trying to intimidate the victim.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's office has charged Justin Eric Gates, 31, of 206 Pine St., with 13 counts of intimidating a witness in the case that involves felony strangulation and felony cruelty to animals charges against him.
A criminal complaint filed against Gates reports that Gates has on numerous occasions contacted the female victim through the Lawrence County jail's recorded phone system, and that he had third-party inmates also contact her, to intimidate her from testifying against him.
The paperwork states that the courts have advised him to comply with all of his bond issues, but he has continued to harass and intimidate the woman through others after the jail had blocked the woman's phone number from the system.
Gates was arrested by the state police on Aug. 24 at a Shenango Township motel, accused of assaulting the woman, threatening her with a knife and killing her child’s puppy.
The woman told police that he threatened her in the presence of a child, according to a criminal complaint.
Gates is accused of punching the woman in the head and face and knocking her down during an argument at his home. While she was on the floor, he stomped on her ribs about three times, then grabbed her by the neck and choked her, according to a criminal complaint filed in September for that incident. Gates then got a knife and told the woman he was going to kill her, she told police.
She told police that Gates punched her while she was holding her 10-year-old child. He told the child that he was going to kill his mother, according to her account. She said after Gates punched her a couple more times, she left and went to a neighbor’s house seeking help, the paperwork states.
Her child had put their 8-week old Australian shepherd puppy inside a dog crate. When the woman went back to the house to get her car, the door was open to the house and she saw the dog lying dead on the kitchen island, wrapped in a sweatshirt, the complaint states.
Gates is charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, recklessly endangering other persons, harassment, cruelty to animals and two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals in connection with the September incident. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on those charges and remains in the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond.
He was sent a summons for court on the witness intimidation charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.