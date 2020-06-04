New Castle police say a woman is hospitalized with serious injuries, and her husband is wanted for striking her repeatedly in the head with a hammer.
Officers said 59-year-old Robert Eugene “Pudgy” Wise of 1201/2 E. Division St. left the scene after the domestic dispute that landed his wife, Eboni Sanders Wise, in a Youngstown hospital. Wise is facing charges of criminal attempt at homicide and aggravated assault in connection with the incident.
According to a criminal complaint, the police arrived at the couple’s apartment to find Eboni sitting inside the door, bleeding from her head and face. She told police she and Wise had been in an argument earlier and she told him to leave. She said that later in the night, she heard someone banging at the door and went downstairs holding a hammer and saw it was her husband, the court papers say. She said her husband barged inside and threw her against the wall and took the hammer from her and hit her four or five times in the head and face, the court papers state.
The police found a red and black hammer in the alley about 20 feet from the adjacent apartment, the report said.
A witness who called the police told them Wise had struck his wife several times the previous night. She said she saw him hit Eboni multiple times with the hammer Tuesday night.
Police reported that Eboni Wise suffered four serious head injuries and she was flown to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital. No information was available Wednesday on her condition.
The police said they were unable to find Wise after the incident, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.