A Salem, Ohio, man is facing charges for reportedly touching an ambulance worker inappropriately while en route to a hospital.
New Castle police reported that Paul McHugh, 36, was being transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital for medical clearance for jail because he was intoxicated, according to a criminal complaint.
The EMT reported he kept touching the inside of her leg and moving it upward until he touched her private area outside of her clothing, the report said. She told police she told him to stop and ultimately screamed at him, and that a hospital staff member heard it. She said she also reported the matter to her supervisor at the ambulance company, according to the complaint.
McHugh is charged with indecent assault, simple assault, and harassment in connection with the May 2 incident.
He will be sent a summons to appear in court on the charges. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
