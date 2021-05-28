A 65-year-old Wilmington Township man is facing charges after he reportedly followed two teenage males and offered them piggyback rides.
New Wilmington Borough police reported that Ralph Wesley Kaufman Jr. is charged with disorderly conduct and harassment stemming from an April 23 incident involving the boys, ages 13 and 14, outside of the post office in the borough.
According to a police report and criminal complaint, the teens told police that they saw Kaufman sitting his vehicle outside of the post office and he stared at them as they walked past him after school dismissal.They said the he followed them in his car, then stopped and asked them if they would give him a piggyback ride, the complaint states. They said they refused and walked away.
The borough police said they have given Kaufman warnings in the past about similar incidents, some of which occurred on Westminster College's campus.
Kaufman was arrested Thursday on a warrant on the charges and was arraigned by District Judge Richard Russo, who released him on an unsecured bond of $10,000, meaning he will have to pay the amount if he does not show up for his court proceedings.
Charges are not a determination of guilt. Suspects are to be considered innocent until adjudicated or proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.