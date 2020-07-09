Man accused of inappropriate child encounter

The Lawrence County District Attorney's office has arrested an Edinburg man who is accused of having a sexual encounter with a 5-year-old girl.
Authorities say George Angelo, 52, of 149 Redbird Lane, was wanted on a warrant and turned himself in to authorities on July 2, in connection with the reported offenses.
According to a criminal complaint, the encounter, disclosed to the agency on Oct. 22 by a Childline tip, was reported to have occurred between April and August last year while the child was visiting family members of Angelo at his house. Angelo told the child to keep their encounter a secret and told her that if she did, she would receive presents from Santa, the report said.
The district attorney's office received the Childline referral about the reported encounter via Lawrence County Children and Youth Services. The referral references Angelo as having had inappropriate contact with the child. Authorities at the Lawrence County Children's Advocacy Center conducted a forensic interview with the girl on Nov. 27, and she described what happened, which is detailed in the criminal complaint.
A District Attorney's Special Investigative Unit detective also interviewed Angelo, who denied the allegations as they were said to have occurred, the complaint states.
Angelo is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of a person younger than 13 years old, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, indecent assault without consent of the other person and indecent assault of a person younger than 16 years old.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set his jail bond at $50,000. Angelo has since been freed on bail, pending his preliminary hearing.
