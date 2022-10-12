A woman was taken to a hospital with injuries after a man, reported to have been her boyfriend, threw her out of a car and ran over her leg.
New Castle police arrested James Patrick Freed, 39, of South Round Street as a result of the incident, which reportedly occurred just before midnight on Sept. 17.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were called to the intersection of West Washington Street and Greenwood Street for a welfare check on a female lying on the side of the road who was shouting for help. The woman told police she was in an argument with Freed in his vehicle outside of a West Side convenience store, and he grabbed her and hit her head off the dashboard, the report said.
She told officer he then tried to shove her out of the car in the parking lot, the complaint states.
He then drove out of the lot, still trying to get her out of the vehicle by shoving her, she reported. He pushed her out of the car on Greenwood Street and ran over the lower part of her leg, then drove away, according to the account the woman gave the police.
The police arrested Freed on Wednesday, charging him with aggravated and simple assault and harassment.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
