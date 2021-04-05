A Shenango Township man is facing charges for firing a gun in the direction of dirt bike riders near his home, according to Shenango Township police.
Police reported that Larry Alan Greenawalt, 64, of 2107 Berger St., had an argument with a couple youths who were riding in his neighborhood around 2 p.m. Friday, and he fired a gun toward the area where they were riding, according to a criminal complaint.
A woman and her 17-year-old son and his 17-year-old friend reported the matter to the police around 6:30 p.m. Friday. She told officers that the two youths were riding dirt bikes in the area of Cascade Boulevard and Hamilton Street and in the woods nearby when a white Lincoln drove at them and they had to swerve off the road to avoid being hit by it, the complaint states.
She said the man got into an argument with the boys and they rode up a hillside to avoid further confrontation. The youths then heard a pop and something whiz by their heads. Both youths told police they believed the man shot a gun at them, the report said.
The two youths described the man to the police and said he argued with them and one of them revved up his dirt bike. He said that as he rode it to the top of the hill toward the woods, and the other youth followed him when they heard the loud "pop."
Officer said they went to the area and found a .25-caliber shell casing in the street. A neighbor told police he saw the two dirt bikes going up and down the street and he saw the white Lincoln driver talking to them. He said he also heard the "pop" but did not see anyone shooting, the complaint states.
The police were able to identify the driver as Greenawalt, who had made numerous ATV and dirt bike complaints to them in the past and has called 911. Police noted that Greenawalt owns a .25-caliber gun.
The police confronted Greenawalt at his home and he told them he had a verbal confrontation with the juveniles on the dirt bikes, but said he fired a single shot at the hillside. He said he was not trying to shoot them, but wanted to scare them out of his frustration, the complaint said.
Greenawalt cooperated with a statement and signed a waiver of consent for the police to confiscate the weapon, police reported.
He is charged with two counts each of aggravated and simple assault and recklessly endangering other persons.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set him free on an unsecured bond at $50,000. Unsecured means that if he fails to attend any of his criminal proceedings in court, he will be obligated to pay the $50,000.
