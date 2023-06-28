A South Side man accused of exposing himself to two girls is facing charges.
Andrew Joseph Birch of South Mercer Street reportedly unzipped his pants inside of a downtown store/restaurant on June 16, according to a New Castle police report.
According to an employee of the business, the incident was caught on surveillance video. One of the reported victims, a 15-year-old girl, said she and a friend were talking to Birch inside the store, then they went to the back and he exposed his genitals. One of the girls recorded the incident on her cell phone and forwarded it to the police department email, the report said.
They told police the man was walking on Falls Street. The police went there and arrested him, the report said.
Birch is charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count each of corruption of minors and disorderly conduct.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $2,500 and he posted bail, pending his preliminary hearing.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
