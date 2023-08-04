A North Hill man is wanted by Union Township police after blood test results showed he had been driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana in a May 26 traffic stop.
Police said Eugene Yarnell Frazier, 39, of Highland Avenue, is facing multiple charges filed Thursday after he reportedly was driving at 91 mph with a 9-year-old in his front passenger seat.
Neither was wearing a seat belt when the officer initiated the traffic stop on Sampson Street near Rapson Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.
The arresting officer reportedly had clocked Frazier’s white Chevrolet Equinox on radar.
The complaint states Frazier exhibited multiple signs of impairment during a field sobriety test.
He gave police permission to search his car, and an empty alcohol beverage bottle was on the passenger side floor, the report said.
He submitted to a blood alcohol test and while at the hospital, he spit saliva onto the floor of the emergency room entrance, the police reported.
His blood alcohol test showed his blood alcohol concentration at 0.321, with levels of ethanol and THC, according to the complaint.
Frazier is charged with one count each of endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol count of .16 percent or greater, exceeding the 55 mph speed limit by 36 mph, careless driving, driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater while his license is suspended, driving without a license, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, failure to use a safety belt, driver allowing child 8 to 17 years old to not use seat belt system, and disorderly conduct, and three counts of driving under the influence.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.