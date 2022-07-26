Police are looking for a New Castle man they say conducted at least two sales of crystal methamphetamine.
According to a criminal complaint, officers used a confidential informant to make two January purchases of the drug from Mark Andrew Haney, 40, of Shenango Township. The identity of the substance purchased on each occasion, police said, was confirmed by the Pennsylvania State Police lab in Harrisburg.
Police have requested an arrest warrant for Haney, charging him with two counts of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communications facility.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
