An Ellwood City man is in the Lawrence County jail accused of cutting a woman’s throat with a razor inside a tent in a wooded area off Cascade Street.
New Castle police reported that charges were filed against Andrew Mercado, 34, of 1585 Fox St., following the incident that occurred around 3:30 a.m. May 26.
Police responded to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where Mercado and the woman were being treated for razor wounds, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman told police she and Mercado were in the tent and started arguing. She said she got up to go home, but Mercado wouldn’t let her leave. She said his arm was under her head and he was messing with something. She said she reached over and felt zip ties and a razor. She questioned him about it and he grabbed her by the throat, choked her and pushed her and held her down, she told police. She said she thought he was going to kill her, so she used the razor and cut him, according to the complaint.
The woman said he continued choking her, so she tried cutting his neck, but instead cut his hand and he let her go. He started cutting her and she felt blood gushing out, so she pushed him off and escaped through a hole in the tent. She then ran over to the apartments on Parkwood Court, screaming for help, according to the court papers.
She made her way to Pin Oak Drive and got someone to call 911 and she got a towel and held it to her throat until an ambulance arrived, the report said. She told police she had several messages on her cell phone from Mercado, saying he was going to kill her and that the next time would be worse than the last time. She said he had stabbed her in the leg earlier this year, according to the complaint.
The police questioned Mercado, who told them that she cut him first and that he grabbed a razor and swung it at her, the report said. Police said he refused medical treatment at the hospital.
The police retrieved the razor, zip ties and crack pipes from the area of the tent, the report said. They reported that he started bleeding in the cell at the police station and again refused treatment, then he decided to be transported to the hospital.
Mercado is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of strangulation. He was arraigned by District Judge Richard Russo and lodged in the jail on a $25,000 bond.
Charges are not a determination of guilt. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
