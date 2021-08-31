Stephen Anthony Karenbauer survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face, but now the 56-year-old Park Avenue resident is back in New Castle to answer to charges for the reported rape of an 11-year-old girl.
Karenbauer was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital on Aug. 26 after shooting himself in the face with a shotgun when police surrounded his house.
He was discharged from the hospital a few days ago and was being held in the Mahoning County jail. He waived his hearing for extradition to New Castle, and New Castle officers brought him to town on Tuesday morning, according to city police Chief Bobby Salem.
Upon his arrival, he was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $150,000 bond.
Salem said that the police had been contacted Aug. 25 by the child’s parents about the reported rape, which another child sibling caught on videotape.
Police went to Karenbauer’s home around 2:40 a.m. Thursday to arrest him and surrounded his house. A German shepherd appeared at the door barking, and an officer looking through the screen door saw Karenbauer ascending the stairs, Salem said.
A family member corralled the dog and the police heard a gunshot ring out from upstairs, Salem said. The police found Karenbauer fired a 12-gauge shotgun once, hitting himself in the left cheek.
He was flown to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital.
The reported sexual assaults occurred on Aug. 19, according to a criminal complaint filed by the New Castle police. The matter was reported to the police by the child’s parents, after their children, ages 10 and 11, had told them what happened. Karenbauer was an acquaintance of their family.
The children told their parents that Karenbauer had been sexually assaulting them “for a while now,” according to the complaint, “and making them do things to him.”
The children said that while Karenbauer reportedly was raping one child, the other child hid in the bedroom and recorded it on a cell phone, the complaint states.
The parents showed the video, which lasted about 10 to 15 minutes, to the police. The criminal complaint provides a graphic description of Karenbauer’s offenses with the child, based on what the police said they viewed on the video. They confiscated the phone with the video, the complaint states.
The child told police that he/she made up a story to tell Karenbauer to get him to stop, the report states.
The parents told the police that the other child had followed Karenbauer and the 11-year-old into the bathroom on multiple occasions and the 11-year-old reported that Karenbauer made him/her watch pornographic movies online.
Karenbauer was charged Thursday with one count of rape of a child and two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault of a person younger than 13 years old.
Salem said the investigation into the allegations by the children is ongoing and could possibly warrant more charges. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
