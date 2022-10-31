An East Side man is facing a theft charge for reportedly taking money for work he didn't perform.
New Castle police charged Shawn Alexander Niglio, 34, of the 900 block of Adams Street, based on a complaint from a man who said he paid Niglio $40 to mow his lawn. Niglio took the money and left, according to a criminal complaint.
The man followed Niglio back to his residence and reported his name and address to the police.
He was sent a summons to appear in court on the charge.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
