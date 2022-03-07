A Slippery Rock Township man accused of burning a woman's car has been arrested by the Union Township police.
Carl Douglas Peak, 41, of Woodmere Drive, was lodged in the Lawrence County jail Friday afternoon following a two-month investigation.
According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred Jan. 1 on South Round Street. The police were called there for a gold Jeep Patriot that was on fire, and a witness told police that he had seen Peak walking away from the area.
A woman reported to the police Dec. 31 that Peak broke her rear passenger side window and she believed he stabbed two holes in her tires overnight Dec. 30 to 31. She told police she was staying elsewhere because she is afraid of Peak and has a protection from abuse order against him.
She said Peak also broke the other windows on her vehicle.
The woman said later on Jan 1 Peak left a voicemail on her phone threatening he was going to burn down all of the houses with everyone in them, the report said.
Peak is charged with reckless burning or exploding of property valued and more than $5,000, terroristic threats, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set his jail bond at $10,000.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
