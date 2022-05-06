A man accused of entering a restricted area of the New Castle police station overnight is in the Lawrence County jail.
Police reported that 41-year-old Jesse Charles Massey of the 200 block of North Ray Street was acting irrationally inside the building when they discovered he was inside, around 12:16 a.m. Thursday.
According to a police report, an officer heard someone yelling in the kitchen at the station and was met in the hallway by a man who was trying to exit. He yelled about someone trying to kill him. The officer ordered him to lie on the floor, and and he called for help from other police officers, the paperwork says.
The man, identified as Massey, said he pulled on a door and it opened and he entered the building. At one point, he discharged the fire extinguisher in the kitchen, the report said.
A surveillance video shows Massey entering the main lobby from North Street, which typically remains unlocked. He then tried other doors to restricted areas inside that did not open. He sat on the table in the lobby, knocking some of the papers onto the floor. He then pulled the door to the clerk's office open, which also is a restricted area, and entered it, and he had been in there for about 10 minutes before the officer discovered him, the report said.
The police noted that Massey is wanted on a bench warrant from Mercer County.
He is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, institutional vandalism, tampering with fire apparatus and simple trespass.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the jail on a $5,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
