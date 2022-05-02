A Butler County man is in custody after he reportedly broke into a former girlfriend's home, toting a knife and making threats.
Ellwood City police arrested Logan Scott Sarver, 24, of Prospect following a reported disturbance that broke out around 8 p.m. Saturday at the woman's home in the 700 block of Park Avenue in Ellwood City.
The woman told police she and Sarver had previously dated and they had lived together in New Castle. When they broke up, she moved to Ellwood City, but Sarver has not lived with her since then, according to a criminal complaint.
She said she and another male were in her house Saturday when Sarver knocked on the door. She said she did not answer it, and he went to the back door and knocked.
She said she and her friend went upstairs so he could not see them, and they saw Sarver getting into his car that was in front of her house, and he left, she told police.
A while later, the woman heard pounding on the back door, and as her friend went downstairs, Sarver entered the dining room with a knife in his hand and threatened to kill him, they told police.
The male told police that he and Sarver got into a struggle and he was able to push Sarver against a wall and the knife fell out of his hand. They continued fighting and Sarver pulled the man's hooded sweatshirt up over his head and tried to suffocate him with it, the male reported.
He said they continued to wrestle until the police arrived, and the man grabbed the knife and gave it to the officers, the complaint states.
Police reported that the back door frame of the house was damaged and part of the door handle was on the floor.
Sarver is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief in connection with the incident.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $5,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.