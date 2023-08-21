A West Side man is in custody and accused of trying to abduct a female juvenile while she was at the Lawrence County Fair with her friend.
The incident, which reportedly occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday, resulted in the arrest of Mathew F. Fehling, 40, of Boston Avenue.
The girl, an older teen, told police that a man, later identified as Fehling, also tried to take her picture, according to a criminal complaint.
The police were called to the "Ring of Fire" amusement ride at the fairgrounds where a crowd was gathered, waiting to get on the rides. Two girls in their late teens were upset and crying, and one of them told officers that a man with red hair and a beard and a red backpack tried to grab her and take her away, the police reported. She said he initially asked to take pictures of her, and she refused, according to the complaint.
The man, later identified as Fehling, reportedly told the girl he wanted to take her to a secluded area of the fairgrounds to take the pictures, she told police. She said that when she refused, he tried to grab her, and her friend stepped between them and pushed him away, the report said.
She said that she and her friend ran toward security, and the man chased them, trying to grab them. Both girls told police that he was recording them with a cell phone during the incident, the complaint states.
Security officers reported seeing the man and said he ran from them. He was found outside of one of the fair gates inside a fenced-in area off Route 108, and still had his backpack on him, police reported.
Police said they found in his possession an open, half-empty bottle of vodka and two pill bottles that contained suspected antidepressant pills, a suspected epilepsy drug, and other miscellaneous tablets. He also had a small amount of marijuana and a glass pipe with leafy residue, police said.
The two girls positively identified Fehling as the man involved in the incident, the report said.
Fehling is charged with criminal attempt at kidnapping, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and harassment.
He was arraigned on those charges Saturday night by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
