An East Side man is accused of grabbing a 9-year-old boy by the arm and twisting it during a disturbance.
New Castle police have charged Nathan Joseph Stokes, 28, of Beckford Street with simple assault and harassment. Officers reported going to Beckford Street about numerous 911 hangup calls. They learned en route that juveniles were fighting and a man was dragging one of them down the street, according to a criminal complaint.
A woman who lives on that street reported that a man, identified as Stokes, had grabbed her son by his right arm and twisted it, causing red marks and bruising while pulling him. She said the man’s children were fighting with her son in front of another house.
A witness told police Stokes, whom he knows as “Reek,” had pulled the youth by his arm aggressively and twisted it.
