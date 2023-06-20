A man is in the Lawrence County jail after he reportedly tried to beat up a man inside Speedway and force his head onto a ceramic floor.
New Castle police arrested Markece Lamar Miller, formerly of Waldo Street, in connection with the reported assault at the convenience store at 208 N. Jefferson St. The incident was reported to have occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday.
According to a criminal complaint, a Speedway employee reported Miller was walking around the store commenting about beating up "the short guy with the glasses," and looking right at him. The worker said Miller walked up to him, grabbed him by the beard and tried to forcibly yank his head toward the ceramic tile floor.
He said Miller kept coming at him and he defended himself. Miller left the store as he was calling the police. Police said several people witnessed the incident.
Police filed charges of simple assault and defiant trespass against Miller.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $2,500. He was unable to post bail, according to court documents.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.