A Beaver County man is facing animal abuse charges for moving out of an Ellwood City house in July and abandoning a dog and cat without food or water, police said.
Ellwood City police reported that the animals were malnourished and the unit was in unsanitary condition when the two pets were found and removed on July 20. They filed charges last week against 25-year-old Cody David McClean of Rochester.
According to a criminal complaint, the owner of a property maintenance company informed police that during foreclosure, she went to the house at 1113 Center Ave. around noon that day and tried to do work and change the locks after McClean, the property owner, abandoned it. She told police that unsuccessful attempts were made to contact McClean.
The maintenance workers entered the residence July 20 and found a German Shepherd/Husky mix inside, and there was no food or water around, the complaint states. The dog appeared to be malnourished, he told police. Police noted the dog also appeared to be blind, have fleas and overgrown nails.
One cat also was inside with no food or water and had fleas, police said.
The workers reported that the conditions were unsanitary. A neighbor said she saw McClean about a week earlier and he left with personal belongings, the report said.
The Ellwood City animal control officer went to retrieve the pets and noted that the electricity was shut off in the house and the outside temperature was 89 degrees. She noted a strong ammonia smell on the porch, and the inside was cluttered with trash and feces. Dozens of trash bags were piled up in the basement, the complaint states. The officer took the pets to a veterinarian, who determined that the dog's body condition score was 2/9, and the cat had a body condition of 4/9, the report says.
According to the complaint, McClean called the police five days later to report the animals were missing when he went to get them. The police told him the pets were confiscated due to endangerment and abuse, the report said.
The police reported that McClean neglected both animals by failing to provide proper care for them, and that he has a duty to care for them under the law. They also reported that he failed to provide them with food and potable water and clean and sanitary shelter and veterinary care.
McClean is charged with six counts of neglect of animals. He was sent a summons to appear in court.
